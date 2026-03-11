Left Menu

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Bust: Online Betting Scam Uncovered

Hyderabad Police arrested four individuals implicated in a Rs 1.5 crore online betting fraud. The accused used SIM cards registered under family and friends' names for scams promoted via fake social media ads. The victims were deceived into large deposits with promises of guaranteed profits.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, Hyderabad Police's Cyber Crime unit arrested four individuals accused of running a Rs 1.5 crore online betting scam, as revealed on Wednesday. The suspects allegedly orchestrated an elaborate scheme involving SIM cards registered under family and friends' names for fraudulent activities online.

The individuals identified as Mohammed Syeed Uddin, Mohd Tajuddin, Mohd Younis, and MD Ayub, reportedly lured victims through fake social media advertisements, posing as representatives from the betting platform 'BETINEXCHANGE'. Uddin, with a background in a Dubai call center, allegedly coordinated the acquisition of necessary SIM cards.

The police lodged a complaint citing Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act and other related laws. Victims were promised high returns from games like Cricket Betting and Teen Patti, but eventually faced steep losses. Investigators are working to track the money trail and freeze accounts involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

