Turkey Stands Steady Amid Global Energy Concerns

Turkey has no concerns regarding natural gas or fuel supply, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar assured, even as global energy markets face price hikes. Bayraktar confirmed the security of supply in oil, fuel, and natural gas. Turkey is closely monitoring energy market developments, hoping for regional conflict resolution to normalize markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

(With inputs from agencies.)

