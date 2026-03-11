Turkey Stands Steady Amid Global Energy Concerns
Turkey has no concerns regarding natural gas or fuel supply, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar assured, even as global energy markets face price hikes. Bayraktar confirmed the security of supply in oil, fuel, and natural gas. Turkey is closely monitoring energy market developments, hoping for regional conflict resolution to normalize markets.
Turkey remains unfazed by global energy market tensions with Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stating there's no foreseeable problem in natural gas or fuel supply, despite ongoing price concerns.
Bayraktar confidently dispelled fears of supply insecurity in oil, fuel, and natural gas, ensuring stability.
Keeping a close eye on energy market shifts, Turkey hopes for an end to regional conflicts to stabilize market conditions.
