Reimagining Tourism in Himachal Pradesh: Empowering Women Through Sustainable Initiatives

Vanshika Parmar, Miss Earth India 2022 and Tourism Ambassador for Himachal Pradesh, expressed confidence in the state's standing as a secure and enchanting destination for global travelers, despite international tensions, particularly in the Middle East. Speaking at an International Women's Day event in Hamirpur, Parmar emphasized the importance of sustainable tourism and women-led economic initiatives in addressing global challenges.

Parmar, an influential voice for tourism and women's empowerment, pointed out that Himachal's enduring appeal lies in its serene landscapes, rich culture, and hospitality. "Our state remains a beacon of safety and cultural richness for tourists," Parmar stated. She was speaking as the Chief Guest in a program supported by the district administration and the Department of Women and Child Development, where she outlined a vision of tourism that synergizes with female-driven economic growth.

A descendant of the hills herself, Parmar's journey from Hamirpur's Village Tunhi to the global stage aligns with the courageous values of her homeland. Her family's military background further instilled in her a profound sense of service, while her education at Miranda House reinforces her commitment to public good. Parmar's advocacy extends to transforming Himachal's tourism into a conduit for women's economic empowerment, leveraging homestays, heritage tourism, local crafts, and digital innovations to tap into international markets and sustain cultural identities.