Left Menu

Vanshika Parmar Advocates Women Empowerment in Himachal Pradesh

Vanshika Parmar, Tourism Ambassador and Miss Earth India 2022, emphasized policy-driven approaches to enhance women's leadership and economic involvement in Himachal Pradesh. Speaking at an International Women's Day event, Parmar highlighted the importance of education, entrepreneurship, and institutional support for sustained empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 11-03-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 19:05 IST
Vanshika Parmar Advocates Women Empowerment in Himachal Pradesh
Vanshika Parmar
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for policy reforms, Vanshika Parmar, Tourism Ambassador to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, stressed the significance of women's leadership and economic participation during an event marking International Women's Day in Hamirpur.

Addressing attendees, including Anganwadi workers and community representatives, Parmar emphasized that women's empowerment must focus on education, entrepreneurship, and institutional support systems, moving beyond mere slogans to tangible outcomes.

Parmar's family has a strong tradition of public service; her advocacy is inspired by her parents and grandparents, who have actively supported various philanthropic initiatives.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026