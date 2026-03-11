Vanshika Parmar Advocates Women Empowerment in Himachal Pradesh

In a call for policy reforms, Vanshika Parmar, Tourism Ambassador to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, stressed the significance of women's leadership and economic participation during an event marking International Women's Day in Hamirpur.

Addressing attendees, including Anganwadi workers and community representatives, Parmar emphasized that women's empowerment must focus on education, entrepreneurship, and institutional support systems, moving beyond mere slogans to tangible outcomes.

Parmar's family has a strong tradition of public service; her advocacy is inspired by her parents and grandparents, who have actively supported various philanthropic initiatives.