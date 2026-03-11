Vanshika Parmar Advocates Women Empowerment in Himachal Pradesh
Vanshika Parmar, Tourism Ambassador and Miss Earth India 2022, emphasized policy-driven approaches to enhance women's leadership and economic involvement in Himachal Pradesh. Speaking at an International Women's Day event, Parmar highlighted the importance of education, entrepreneurship, and institutional support for sustained empowerment.
- Country:
- India
In a call for policy reforms, Vanshika Parmar, Tourism Ambassador to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, stressed the significance of women's leadership and economic participation during an event marking International Women's Day in Hamirpur.
Addressing attendees, including Anganwadi workers and community representatives, Parmar emphasized that women's empowerment must focus on education, entrepreneurship, and institutional support systems, moving beyond mere slogans to tangible outcomes.
Parmar's family has a strong tradition of public service; her advocacy is inspired by her parents and grandparents, who have actively supported various philanthropic initiatives.
ALSO READ
Empowering Women: President Murmu's Call to Action on International Women's Day
Air India's All-Women Crew Soars for International Women's Day
If not in politics would have done entrepreneurship in aerospace world: Rahul Gandhi in interaction with IT professionals in Trivandrum.
Tribal Woman Denied Healthcare on International Women's Day
Breaking Barriers: Women Soar in Aviation on International Women's Day 2026