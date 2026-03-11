IRCTC Takes Action Amid West Asia LPG Crisis

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued a directive to all zonal offices, urging them to find alternative arrangements at catering units across railway stations. This move comes amid a growing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders triggered by escalating tensions in West Asia, sources reported on Wednesday.

The crisis was sparked by the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior Iranian officials in joint military strikes conducted by the United States and Israel on February 28. In response to the crisis, the Indian government aims to ensure energy supplies and industry operations continue unaffected, by invoking the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

While there is no reported shortage of domestic LPG supply, the focus remains on maintaining essential sectors. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has identified specific priority sectors, ensuring domestic LPG supply to households is the primary focus. This includes forming a committee to review allocation requests from restaurants and commercial users and increasing LPG production at refineries. The government has introduced a new 25-day inter-booking period for domestic LPG refills amidst supply disruptions.