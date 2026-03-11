Left Menu

IRCTC Takes Action Amid West Asia LPG Crisis

IRCTC has instructed all zonal offices to find alternative solutions for catering units as a commercial LPG shortage looms due to conflicts in West Asia. The crisis follows the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader. The Indian government prioritizes domestic and essential sectors by invoking the Essential Commodities Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:36 IST
IRCTC Takes Action Amid West Asia LPG Crisis
Official logo of IRCTC (Photo: x/@IRCTCofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued a directive to all zonal offices, urging them to find alternative arrangements at catering units across railway stations. This move comes amid a growing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders triggered by escalating tensions in West Asia, sources reported on Wednesday.

The crisis was sparked by the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior Iranian officials in joint military strikes conducted by the United States and Israel on February 28. In response to the crisis, the Indian government aims to ensure energy supplies and industry operations continue unaffected, by invoking the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

While there is no reported shortage of domestic LPG supply, the focus remains on maintaining essential sectors. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has identified specific priority sectors, ensuring domestic LPG supply to households is the primary focus. This includes forming a committee to review allocation requests from restaurants and commercial users and increasing LPG production at refineries. The government has introduced a new 25-day inter-booking period for domestic LPG refills amidst supply disruptions.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026