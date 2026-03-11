India Secures Alternative Energy Supplies Amid Global Challenges
India is securing crude and LNG supplies from alternative sources, with significant LNG imports already en route. The nation's liquefied petroleum gas production surged by 25% following a government directive urging refiners to increase cooking gas outputs, according to Sujata Sharma of the federal oil ministry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:50 IST
In a strategic move, the country has increased its liquefied petroleum gas output by 25% after a governmental mandate directed refiners to prioritize cooking gas production.
These efforts underscore India's commitment to ensuring energy security amid global supply challenges.
