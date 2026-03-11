India Secures Alternative Energy Supplies Amid Global Challenges

India is actively arranging alternative sources for crude and LNG supplies. Two LNG cargoes are currently on their way, according to Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the federal oil ministry, speaking on Wednesday.

In a strategic move, the country has increased its liquefied petroleum gas output by 25% after a governmental mandate directed refiners to prioritize cooking gas production.

These efforts underscore India's commitment to ensuring energy security amid global supply challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)