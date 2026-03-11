Left Menu

India Secures Alternative Energy Supplies Amid Global Challenges

India is securing crude and LNG supplies from alternative sources, with significant LNG imports already en route. The nation's liquefied petroleum gas production surged by 25% following a government directive urging refiners to increase cooking gas outputs, according to Sujata Sharma of the federal oil ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:50 IST
India is actively arranging alternative sources for crude and LNG supplies. Two LNG cargoes are currently on their way, according to Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the federal oil ministry, speaking on Wednesday.

In a strategic move, the country has increased its liquefied petroleum gas output by 25% after a governmental mandate directed refiners to prioritize cooking gas production.

These efforts underscore India's commitment to ensuring energy security amid global supply challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

