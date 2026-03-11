Left Menu

Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S.-Israeli Tensions with Iran

Oil prices saw a rebound as markets questioned the effectiveness of the International Energy Agency's record release of oil reserves in counteracting supply shocks from the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. There are concerns that even large emergency releases may not alleviate the current crisis, intensifying market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday, fueled by skepticism over the International Energy Agency's (IEA) plan for a record release of oil reserves in response to supply concerns arising from the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Brent crude climbed by $3.31 to $91.11 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increased by $3.13 to $86.58 a barrel.

The market's volatility persists despite potential emergency measures from the IEA, which could involve releasing a historic 400 million barrels of oil. This move aims to alleviate energy price pressures amid the geopolitical turmoil, yet doubts remain about its effectiveness. Analysts question whether even strategic stockpile releases will significantly counteract current disruptions.

The instability is compounded by military actions, including U.S. and Israeli airstrikes and heightened tensions at the Strait of Hormuz. Countries like Saudi Arabia are boosting supplies through alternative routes to mitigate impact, but production cuts still loom over the Gulf region, potentially driving oil prices even higher in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

