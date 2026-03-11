Left Menu

U.S. Stock Futures Dip Amid Fed Policy Assessment

U.S. stock index futures slightly declined as investors evaluated February's consumer prices and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook. Despite expected increases in Consumer Price Index and core figures, major indexes like Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 experienced small declines as trading opened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures witnessed a minor drop on Wednesday as investors scrutinized the latest consumer prices report alongside the Federal Reserve's perspective on monetary policy.

Reports from the Labor Department indicated a 0.3% rise in the Consumer Price Index for February, harmonizing with Reuters' polled economist forecasts. On an annual basis, this figure matched the projected 2.4% increase.

Core figures, excluding food and energy, also met expectations with a 0.2% monthly rise and a 2.5% year-over-year increase. At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis showed slight declines of 0.3%, 0.15%, and 0.13% respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

