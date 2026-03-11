U.S. Stock Futures Dip Amid Fed Policy Assessment

U.S. stock index futures witnessed a minor drop on Wednesday as investors scrutinized the latest consumer prices report alongside the Federal Reserve's perspective on monetary policy.

Reports from the Labor Department indicated a 0.3% rise in the Consumer Price Index for February, harmonizing with Reuters' polled economist forecasts. On an annual basis, this figure matched the projected 2.4% increase.

Core figures, excluding food and energy, also met expectations with a 0.2% monthly rise and a 2.5% year-over-year increase. At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis showed slight declines of 0.3%, 0.15%, and 0.13% respectively.

