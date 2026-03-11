U.S. Stock Futures Dip Amid Fed Policy Assessment
U.S. stock index futures slightly declined as investors evaluated February's consumer prices and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook. Despite expected increases in Consumer Price Index and core figures, major indexes like Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 experienced small declines as trading opened.
Reports from the Labor Department indicated a 0.3% rise in the Consumer Price Index for February, harmonizing with Reuters' polled economist forecasts. On an annual basis, this figure matched the projected 2.4% increase.
Core figures, excluding food and energy, also met expectations with a 0.2% monthly rise and a 2.5% year-over-year increase. At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis showed slight declines of 0.3%, 0.15%, and 0.13% respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
