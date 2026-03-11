Significant Surrender: Maoist Rebels Lay Down Arms in Odisha
In a significant development, ten Maoist rebels, including senior member Sanu Pottam with a bounty of Rs 55 lakh, surrendered to Odisha Police in Kandhamal district. This move signals the weakening of extremism in the region. The state government promises rehabilitation and reintegration initiatives for the former militants.
In a notable development for Odisha's internal security, ten Maoists, including CPI(Maoist) State Committee Member Sanu Pottam, laid down their arms before police authorities in Kandhamal district. The group, consisting of six women and four men, was carrying a collective bounty of Rs 1.15 crore.
The surrender occurred during a formal program at Reserve Police Lines, Phulbani, marking a potential turning point in reducing the Maoists' influence. Notably, Sanu Pottam, who hails from Chhattisgarh, was a high-ranking target among the ten, drawing a reward of Rs 55 lakh. The group surrendered in the presence of senior officers from the Odisha police and CRPF.
Chief among the surrendered militants' concerns was the promise of reintegration, with state officials affirming their commitment to the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy. This policy includes financial aid and vocational training, aiming to help the former rebels rejoin society positively. Sustained operations by authorities have significantly decreased Maoist activities, leaving only around 25 active cadres in the state.
