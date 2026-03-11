Left Menu

Alphabet's Acquisition Alert Mix-Up

Google-parent Alphabet completed its acquisition of cloud and AI security firm Wiz. An alert was mistakenly linked to Brazil-based Wiz Co Participacoes e Corretagem de Seguros SA, an unrelated entity, and has been retracted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An alert regarding Alphabet's acquisition of a cloud and AI security firm was mistakenly tagged to an unrelated Brazilian company. The notification intended to inform about the finalization of the deal between Alphabet and Wiz, a security-focused firm.

The incorrect tagging involved Brazil-based Wiz Co Participacoes e Corretagem de Seguros SA, which shares a similar name but has no involvement in the acquisition deal.

The erroneous alert has been withdrawn, and interested parties were advised on how to access the correct information.

