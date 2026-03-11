Alphabet's Acquisition Alert Mix-Up

An alert regarding Alphabet's acquisition of a cloud and AI security firm was mistakenly tagged to an unrelated Brazilian company. The notification intended to inform about the finalization of the deal between Alphabet and Wiz, a security-focused firm.

The incorrect tagging involved Brazil-based Wiz Co Participacoes e Corretagem de Seguros SA, which shares a similar name but has no involvement in the acquisition deal.

The erroneous alert has been withdrawn, and interested parties were advised on how to access the correct information.

(With inputs from agencies.)