Indian Students in Iran Set to Return Amidst Tensions

Around 100 Indian students in Iran, mainly from Kashmir, are scheduled to return to India on March 14 and 15 amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions. The students will travel to Armenia before flying back to India. Arrangements have been made by the JKSA in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:48 IST
Representational Image (Photo/JKSAOfficialsite). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) announced, on Wednesday, that around 100 Indian students stranded in Iran due to the ongoing Israel-Iran tensions are preparing to return home. These students, predominantly from Kashmir, are expected to arrive in India on March 14 and 15 via commercial flights.

The majority of the students will commence their journey to Armenia's Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan by land and then board Flydubai flights, which will transit through Dubai before reaching Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami confirmed these arrangements.

With Ministerial coordination, the students secured permissions for safe passage through Armenia. Despite no formal evacuation plan, the ongoing efforts provide a pathway for students' return. Meanwhile, students are advised to limit social media activity to avoid risks. JKSA ensures close communication with authorities and facilitates their safe relocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

