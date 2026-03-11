Hungary's Diplomatic Oil Clash: Fact-Finding Mission to Ukraine amidst Middle East Tensions
Hungary has dispatched a mission to Ukraine to investigate the halted oil flow through the Druzhba pipeline. This suspension has led to diplomatic tensions with Ukraine. The mission, deemed unofficial by Ukraine, has ramped up concerns amid rising global oil prices due to Middle Eastern unrest.
Hungary has initiated a fact-finding mission to Ukraine to scrutinize the stoppage of oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline. The stoppage, ongoing since January due to alleged damage, has ignited a diplomatic dispute with Ukraine amid an election campaign.
The Hungarian government, following its veto of EU sanctions on Russia, is keen on resuming oil flows. Deputy Energy Minister Gabor Czepek highlighted the mission's aim to assess the pipeline's status for its reboot. However, Ukraine's foreign ministry insists the mission lacks official status, labelling members as tourists.
Both Hungary and Slovakia, reliant on Russian oil, accuse Ukraine of delay. Tensions have been further intensified by the Middle Eastern crisis, pushing Hungary to enforce strategic oil reserves and price capping. Slovakia's Prime Minister also seeks prompt resumption of oil transit via Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
