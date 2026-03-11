Left Menu

Diplomatic Efforts Amid West Asia Energy Turmoil

Amid the West Asia conflict affecting energy supplies, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Russian and EU officials. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has surged global oil prices and disrupted India's gas imports, prompting international diplomatic engagements to mitigate the crisis's impact.

The ongoing West Asia conflict has significantly disrupted energy supplies, leading to soaring global oil and gas prices. In response, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached out to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the European Union's Foreign Policy chief Kaja Kallas. The discussions focused on addressing the crisis's immediate impact and potential diplomatic solutions.

The disruption stems from Iran's near blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial narrow passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, responsible for handling about 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas. The closure has prompted nations, including India, to navigate the geopolitical challenges posed by the conflict.

The dialogue follows the United States granting India a temporary waiver to continue purchasing Russian oil amid the market volatility. Jaishankar's conversations with various foreign ministers underscore India's strategic diplomatic efforts to manage its energy needs, significantly impacted by the halted tanker routes and gas import disruptions.

