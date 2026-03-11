Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Vessels Under Fire in Strait of Hormuz

Three vessels were recently hit by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, increasing the count of ship strikes in the region to 14. These incidents have disrupted one-fifth of global oil exports, intensifying tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three additional vessels have suffered attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, raising the tally to 14 affected ships amid the ongoing Iran conflict, as confirmed by maritime security firms on Wednesday.

Shipping operations in this crucial maritime passage have nearly halted since U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran started in late February, affecting global oil supply and driving prices to unprecedented levels since 2022. The situation escalated as Iran's Revolutionary Guards declared intent to target all passing ships, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to threaten further military action.

Wednesday's attacks involved the Thai-flagged Mayuree Naree, leaving three crew members missing; meanwhile, the Japan-flagged ONE Majesty and Marshall Islands-flagged Star Gwyneth sustained minor injuries. The U.S. Navy has yet to commit to escort duties due to high-risk concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

