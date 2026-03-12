Jet Fuel Prices Soar Amidst Middle Eastern Conflict: Airlines Struggle
Global airlines face increased financial strain as jet fuel prices skyrocket due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. While some carriers use hedging to shield against crude oil spikes, the rapid rise in jet fuel costs presents significant challenges. The situation highlights the vulnerabilities in current hedging strategies.
Amidst a surge in oil prices impacting global transport, airlines face severe strain as jet fuel costs surge disproportionately due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This has forced airlines worldwide to raise fares, impose fuel surcharges, and adjust capacities, searching for profitability.
Cathay Pacific's CFO Rebecca Sharpe acknowledges this dramatic increase, noting existing hedges offer little reprieve as they are based on crude oil, not jet fuel. This leaves airlines vulnerable despite implemented protections.
In Europe, budget carriers like Wizz Air brace for financial impacts with hedging measures, while some Asian airlines lack similar protection, potentially facing steep losses. The predicament underscores the volatile nature of fuel markets amidst geopolitical tensions.
