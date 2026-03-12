Left Menu

Drone Attack Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

A Ukrainian drone attack ignited a fire at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region. Local authorities reported no injuries, while the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that 80 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted and destroyed overnight across various Russian regions.

A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, according to local authorities who made the announcement on Thursday.

The regional task force reported that no injuries occurred as a result of the incident.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated that they successfully intercepted and destroyed 80 Ukrainian drones overnight in several Russian regions.

