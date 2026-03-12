Left Menu

Egypt's Bread Price Cap: A Move to Tame Inflation Amidst Global Tensions

Egypt imposes price caps on private bakery bread to counter inflation, driven by rising oil costs due to the Iran war. Bread, a staple for the nation, sees regulated prices to ensure affordability. However, there's skepticism over enforcement, with concerns about potential quality deterioration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Egypt has reintroduced price controls on unsubsidised bread sold by private bakeries as a countermeasure to rising inflation, spurred by global oil price hikes due to the conflict involving Iran. The government aims to mitigate consumer impact by setting price ceilings, anticipating a broader economic strain.

As fuel costs climb, resulting in increased transportation and production expenses, Egypt's reliance on bread, a vital dietary staple, has made these price regulations politically critical. Supply Minister Sherif Farouk announced that an 80-gram loaf will not exceed 2 Egyptian pounds ($0.04). Similar limits are set for other bread weights and types, ensuring affordability and market stability.

While Egypt imports over half its wheat, making it vulnerable to international market fluctuations, industry experts express skepticism about effective enforcement. Some suggest that bakeries might compensate for price limits by lowering bread quality, reflecting pressures from soaring wheat prices and transportation costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

