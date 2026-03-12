Left Menu

Miracle in Minutes: Newborn Undergoes Life-Saving Heart Procedure

A pre-term newborn with severe congenital heart issues received a minimally invasive cardiac procedure shortly after birth in Delhi. Diagnosed with heart valve and muscle issues in utero, the baby underwent rapid intervention led by Dr. Neeraj Awasthy, resulting in significant improvement and eventual discharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a remarkable medical breakthrough, a pre-term newborn in Delhi received a life-saving cardiac procedure within minutes of birth.

The child, diagnosed prenatally with critical heart issues, underwent a minimally invasive intervention at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla, under Dr. Neeraj Awasthy's leadership.

This rapid response, crucially executed within the 'golden hour,' significantly improved the infant's survival prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

