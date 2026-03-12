Miracle in Minutes: Newborn Undergoes Life-Saving Heart Procedure

In a remarkable medical breakthrough, a pre-term newborn in Delhi received a life-saving cardiac procedure within minutes of birth.

The child, diagnosed prenatally with critical heart issues, underwent a minimally invasive intervention at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla, under Dr. Neeraj Awasthy's leadership.

This rapid response, crucially executed within the 'golden hour,' significantly improved the infant's survival prospects.

