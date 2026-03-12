Graphene Revolution: Breakthrough in Medical Diagnostics and Sustainable Production
Scientists at the GraphIN 2026 conference unveil ultra-sensitive graphene sensors for low-concentration disease biomarker detection, paving the way for rapid medical diagnostics. Researchers present cost-effective, scalable production techniques and explore applications in healthcare, electronics, and energy. Indigenous production methods using local resources promise sustainable advancements in graphene technology.
At the GraphIN 2026 conference, scientists revealed cutting-edge graphene sensors capable of detecting disease biomarkers at extremely low concentrations, signaling a new era in rapid medical diagnostics. Rohit Thakur from Bengaluru's Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences emphasized the transformative potential of these graphene transistors for ultra-sensitive immunosensing applications.
Thakur highlighted the scalable production techniques like shear mixing and spray printing, making graphene transistors more affordable compared to traditional methods. Machine learning integration boosts the precision of detecting biomarkers for traumatic brain injuries, opening doors to faster bedside diagnostic tests with reduced biological samples.
Indigenous graphene production is set to take off, as Jayasankar Kalidoss from CSIR-NIIST presented an eco-friendly process to produce graphene from Indian minerals. This method promises to reduce energy consumption and hazardous chemicals, benefiting local manufacturing. Other conference highlights included advanced materials for electronics and healthcare, underscoring widespread interest in graphene advancements.
