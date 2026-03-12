Brazil's Fuel Policy Shift: Tax Exemptions and Export Levies
Brazil's government eliminated taxes on diesel while imposing a levy on oil exports to mitigate rising global oil prices' impact. The measures aim to protect domestic fuel prices and shift reliance on imports, despite pressures on local agriculture. This move may affect state-run oil firm Petrobras.
Brazil's government has taken decisive action to combat the recent surge in global oil prices by eliminating taxes on diesel and imposing a levy on oil exports. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration unveiled these temporary measures, aiming to mitigate the effects of geopolitical tensions on fuel costs.
The decision to cut PIS and Cofins federal taxes on diesel to zero while introducing a 12% tax on crude oil exports comes as diesel prices threaten the agricultural sector's stability. The government intends for the changes to reduce local pump prices and ease economic pressures on Brazilian farmers.
Finance Minister Fernando Haddad assured that the measures would not alter Petrobras's pricing policy and would be in place until the year's end. However, the effectiveness of these changes remains uncertain due to ongoing dependencies on imported diesel and fluctuating global markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
