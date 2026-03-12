Left Menu

Financial Innovations: Elevating NBFCs with Strategic Dialogues

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju led a strategic meeting with major NBFCs to address their operational challenges. The discussions focused on fostering robust growth and financial soundness while supporting underserved customers. A workshop was proposed to enhance KYC usage through collaboration with UIDAI and NPCI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:52 IST
Financial Innovations: Elevating NBFCs with Strategic Dialogues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju chaired a pivotal meeting with leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the finance ministry reported.

The aim of this meeting was to encourage open dialogue between stakeholders, including representatives from the RBI, DoR, and UIDAI, to address operational issues facing NBFCs.

Nagaraju highlighted the necessity for NBFCs to evolve into more robust and financially sound institutions, particularly in serving new to credit and underserved clients. To this end, he proposed a workshop in collaboration with UIDAI and NPCI to streamline the effective use of KYC processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026