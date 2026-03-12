Left Menu

West Bengal Polls: Election Commission Appoints New Returning Officers

The Election Commission has appointed returning officers for West Bengal's 294 assembly constituencies, upgrading 152 to sub-divisional magistrates. This move aims to ensure qualified oversight in the upcoming elections, amidst ongoing tensions with the Trinamool Congress government and opposition plans to challenge the Chief Election Commissioner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:15 IST
West Bengal Polls: Election Commission Appoints New Returning Officers
The Election Commission has taken a significant step by appointing returning officers for all 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal, which is heading to the polls soon.

For the first time, 152 of these officers have been upgraded to the position of sub-divisional magistrates or equivalent ranks, aligning West Bengal with the standard practice followed in the rest of India. This decision follows a directive to ensure officers of appropriate seniority oversee the upcoming elections.

The poll panel's relationship with the West Bengal government remains strained, as opposition parties also prepare to demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged bias, further influencing the state's electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

