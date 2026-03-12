Fexo Launches AI Engine to Revolutionize Business Lending Decisions

Fexo, a leading player in the BFSI AI sector, announced the launch of its new AI decisioning engine tailored for business loans. Designed to accelerate AI adoption, this system aids banks, NBFCs, and financial services providers by improving decision-making through high-quality insights, while maintaining compliance and audit standards.

The platform enhances the processing of complex enterprise documents such as financial statements, ITRs, bank statements, and more, transforming them into standardized, policy-aligned outputs. Facilitated for regulated environments, it assures accuracy and traceability, leveraging configurable enterprise workflows.

In the wake of a significant rise in loan fraud in India, Fexo's platform aids in fraud detection and prevention by identifying discrepancies early in the loan origination process, reducing NPAs. Kaustubh K, Fexo CEO, highlighted that their system expedites decision-making, streamlining first-mile client interactions efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)