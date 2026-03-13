Venezuela and Repsol Forge Strategic Energy Alliance

Venezuela has entered into strategic agreements with the Spanish energy group Repsol, as announced by the South American nation's government on Thursday. The particulars of these agreements, however, remain undisclosed.

In a statement, the Venezuelan government conveyed its determination to evolve into an energy powerhouse. It emphasized the importance of establishing strategic agreements with global investors to navigate the challenges posed by global geopolitics in the petrochemical and gas industries.

This collaboration marks a significant step for Venezuela as it seeks to bolster its energy sector's global standing through strategic international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)