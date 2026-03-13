Left Menu

Senegal's Bold Move: Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko's Economic Overhaul

Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko announced major economic reforms, labeling existing resource contracts as unfair. His approach involves renegotiating agreements, nationalizing the Yakaar-Teranga project, and revoking various licenses. The government's intention is to rebuild the nation's finances, addressing debts while optimizing resource management and infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 05:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 05:07 IST
Ousmane Sonko

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has pledged sweeping economic reforms, citing existing resource contracts as unjust. In a bold move, he labeled a BP gas agreement unfair and revoked 71 mining licenses. Sonko also froze the accounts of Indorama's subsidiary amid claims it owes the state 380 million euros.

The Prime Minister's economic overhaul aims to boost Senegal's finances, crucial due to the nation's 132% debt-to-GDP ratio. Sonko's strategy involves renegotiating to deliver cheaper gas, tentatively proposing the closure of 19 government agencies, amidst growing unrest at universities and schools over financial issues.

Sonko revealed negotiations to nationalize the Yakaar-Teranga gas project are nearly complete. These reforms encompass oil and gas sectors and infrastructure projects, with many contracts allegedly overcharging Senegal by 15%. The government aims for comprehensive change, extending the review throughout Sonko's term in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

