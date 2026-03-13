High-Stakes Operations: Risky Skies Over Iraq
A U.S. military KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during a mission against Iran, highlighting operational risks. A second KC-135 landed safely. Iran-backed militants claimed responsibility. The incident underscores heightened tensions and the dangers faced by U.S. forces involved in the ongoing conflict.
A U.S. military refueling aircraft, the KC-135, crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, central U.S. Command reported. The crash occurred during an operation against Iran, leading to increased awareness of the operational risks involved, even within friendly airspace.
The incident happened during Operation Epic Fury, with another KC-135 involved safely landing. Rescuers were deployed to aid the crew of the downed aircraft. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed group, claims they took down the aircraft.
Despite the tension in the region, the U.S. remains committed to its military objectives against Iran. Recent operations have been costly, with significant casualties and injuries, as U.S. forces persist in their campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
