Left Menu

High-Stakes Operations: Risky Skies Over Iraq

A U.S. military KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during a mission against Iran, highlighting operational risks. A second KC-135 landed safely. Iran-backed militants claimed responsibility. The incident underscores heightened tensions and the dangers faced by U.S. forces involved in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 06:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 06:26 IST
High-Stakes Operations: Risky Skies Over Iraq
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. military refueling aircraft, the KC-135, crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, central U.S. Command reported. The crash occurred during an operation against Iran, leading to increased awareness of the operational risks involved, even within friendly airspace.

The incident happened during Operation Epic Fury, with another KC-135 involved safely landing. Rescuers were deployed to aid the crew of the downed aircraft. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed group, claims they took down the aircraft.

Despite the tension in the region, the U.S. remains committed to its military objectives against Iran. Recent operations have been costly, with significant casualties and injuries, as U.S. forces persist in their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026