Gulf Tensions Surge: Iran, Israel, and U.S. Locked in Conflict

The confrontation between Iran, Israel, and the United States intensified as the Middle East conflict marked its second week. Thousands have perished, and millions face disruptions, causing significant turmoil in financial markets globally.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, urging neighboring countries to cut U.S. ties or face repercussions. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his military actions against Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared the obliteration of Iran's "terrorist regime," causing oil prices to spike significantly. Amidst rising casualties, questions remain over the war's strategy and the potential for prolonged global oil supply disruption.