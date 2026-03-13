Left Menu

Gulf Tensions Surge: Iran, Israel, and U.S. Locked in Conflict

Iran, Israel, and the U.S. continue their confrontation as the Middle East conflict enters its second week. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei promises retribution, while Israeli PM Netanyahu and U.S. President Trump threaten Iran. Rising tensions have disrupted global markets, primarily affecting oil prices and financial indices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 10:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The confrontation between Iran, Israel, and the United States intensified as the Middle East conflict marked its second week. Thousands have perished, and millions face disruptions, causing significant turmoil in financial markets globally.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, urging neighboring countries to cut U.S. ties or face repercussions. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his military actions against Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared the obliteration of Iran's "terrorist regime," causing oil prices to spike significantly. Amidst rising casualties, questions remain over the war's strategy and the potential for prolonged global oil supply disruption.

