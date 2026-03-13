Left Menu

U.S. Arms Package for Taiwan Awaits Trump's Nod Post-China Visit

A $14 billion U.S. arms package for Taiwan, including advanced interceptor missiles, awaits President Trump's approval following his China visit. The deal, pivotal for Taiwan amid China's military pressure, highlights the U.S.'s continued support, despite potential trade negotiations with China influencing military decisions.

Updated: 13-03-2026 09:35 IST
A major U.S. arms package for Taiwan, valued at $14 billion, is poised for President Donald Trump's approval following his scheduled visit to China. This package, the largest ever for Taiwan, includes advanced interceptor missiles amid military tensions with China.

Despite discussions of trade deals between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, there are indications that U.S. support for Taiwan will persist. The arms deal, undisclosed until after Trump's China trip, may involve additional $6 billion in 'asymmetric' defense capabilities.

Over the years, U.S. arms sales to Taiwan have been strategically timed around sensitive political negotiations with China. As anticipation builds in Taipei, both Taiwan and U.S. officials affirm the steadfastness of the military support policy for the island, aligning with Washington's national strategy.

