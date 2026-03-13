Tensions in the White House: Trump's Balancing Act on the Iran Conflict

Inside the White House, discord among President Trump's advisers underscores the complex nature of decisions concerning the ongoing Iran conflict. The internal debate involves declaring victory while managing the spread of the conflict across the Middle East, navigating the political and economic ramifications.

While some advisers caution against potential political costs from rising gasoline prices linked to the conflict, others urge continued pressure on Iran. Despite differing views, they seek to align Trump's public statements in a shifting scenario that has already rattled global financial markets.

Efforts are made to define the war's objectives narrowly, affecting energy market reactions. Trump emphasizes a limited campaign as markets react to his statements. The decision-making process reveals challenges in managing international military operations amid domestic political considerations running up to midterm elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)