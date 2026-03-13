Naftogaz Triumphs Over Gazprom in Billion-Dollar Gas Dispute

Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz has emerged victorious in its legal confrontation with Russia's Gazprom, concerning a $1.4 billion debt for gas transportation services. The legal battle, rooted in a decision by a Swiss arbitral tribunal in June 2025, culminated with the Swiss Federal Supreme Court rejecting Gazprom's appeal to overturn the ruling.

The court confirmed that Gazprom must pay Naftogaz the $1.4 billion debt, including interest. Additionally, Gazprom is required to cover court fees amounting to 200,000 Swiss francs and compensate Naftogaz with 250,000 Swiss francs. In its statement, Naftogaz emphasized the definitive rejection of Gazprom's arguments by Switzerland's highest court.

Gazprom did not provide immediate comments regarding the outcome. Meanwhile, Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyi highlighted the company's commitment to enforce the award as determined by the court. The case underscores tensions in gas transportation services between Ukraine and Russia, spotlighting the complexities of European energy geopolitics.

