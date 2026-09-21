US lawmakers urge Trump to maintain ban on Chinese automakers

More ​than two ‌dozen Democratic lawmakers ​on Friday urged President Donald Trump ‌to keep in place a ban on Chinese automakers out of the ‌US market, ahead of his meeting ‌with China's President Xi Jinping this week.

"We urge you to maintain strong protections ⁠against ​Chinese automobiles ⁠and connected vehicle technologies and ensure ⁠that China does not gain access to ​our market through direct imports, local ⁠production, and other avenues of circumvention," ⁠said ​the 27 lawmakers led by Representative Debbie Dingell. Earlier this month, ⁠Trump told Fox News he would accept ⁠Chinese ⁠car companies building cars in the United States.