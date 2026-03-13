NATO's Defiant Defense: A Third Missile Intercept
NATO announced on Friday that its air defenses had successfully intercepted a third ballistic missile launched from Iran targeting Turkey. Spokesperson Allison Hart emphasized NATO's unwavering vigilance and commitment to safeguarding all its allies from threats.
NATO confirmed its air defenses have intercepted a third ballistic missile, launched from Iran toward Turkey, on Friday.
NATO spokesperson Allison Hart stated, 'NATO remains vigilant and stands firm in its defense of all allies,' underscoring the organization's commitment to collective security.
The interception highlights ongoing regional tensions and NATO's active role in maintaining peace and security amidst emerging threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
