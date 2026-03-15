Air India Restricts Ad-Hoc Flights Amid UAE Mandates

Air India is set to reduce its unscheduled flights on March 15, 2026, according to directives from the UAE airport authorities. The decision also affects Air India Express as the carriers strive to adapt to the imposed measures.

This move signifies a compliance step to align with international aviation norms amid the dynamic regulatory environment at UAE airports.

The implications of such directives on airline operations underscore the importance of strategic adjustments in the aviation industry to accommodate global regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)