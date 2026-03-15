India Tightens LPG Rules Amid Global Energy Tensions

In a strategic move to manage energy resources during global supply challenges, the Indian government has barred households with piped gas connections from holding or acquiring subsidized LPG connections. The Ministry of Petroleum's directive aims to prioritize LPG for households without access to piped gas, addressing energy needs amid geopolitical tensions.

This regulation amendment comes as India heavily relies on imported energy. The recent conflict affecting the Strait of Hormuz has exacerbated supply instability. Consequently, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has pressed city gas distributors to hasten PNG adoption, especially in areas with existing infrastructure, to alleviate pressure on LPG resources.

With India's state of energy dependency and current international dynamics, a focused expansion of the PNG network is recognized as essential. By prioritizing pipeline infrastructure and improving coordination with local authorities, the plan supports a smoother transition to cleaner fuels while maintaining supply integrity for commercial consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)