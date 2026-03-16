EU Ministers Debate Strengthening Naval Mission Amid Middle East Tensions

The European Union's foreign ministers are set to deliberate on the enhancement of a naval mission in the Middle East. The meeting, scheduled for Monday, aims to discuss increasing the fleet of the EU's Aspides mission, originally set up to counter threats from Yemen's Houthi rebels.

With tensions rising in the region following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran, the strait's importance as a critical oil passageway becomes apparent. Despite murmurs of extending the mission's role, efforts remain focused on bolstering current operations.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed doubts about expanding Aspides's remit. Talks of international participation, spearheaded by France and Britain, continue as the global community assesses opening shipping routes, but concrete EU involvement is undecided.

(With inputs from agencies.)