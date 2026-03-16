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Bihar's Ruling Coalition Confident of Rajya Sabha Election Sweep

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister expresses confidence that the ruling alliance will win all five Rajya Sabha seats. Asserting the election result will showcase public support and coalition strength, officials criticize the opposition's tactics. Meanwhile, ongoing elections across 10 states show polling for 11 contested seats, with results expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:03 IST
Bihar's Ruling Coalition Confident of Rajya Sabha Election Sweep
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a confident statement on Monday, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha expressed assurance that the ruling coalition will emerge victorious in the Rajya Sabha elections. He emphasized that all five candidates backed by the alliance are set for success, reflecting public support and the coalition's robustness in the state.

"In a democracy, everyone is hopeful of victory. Our equation stems from the people's will, aiming to transform Bihar with good governance," Sinha conveyed to ANI. He criticized the opposition for resorting to complaints rather than engaging in constructive politics, suggesting they once only brought despair to Bihar.

Alongside Sinha, other alliance leaders, including Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi, echoed confidence. Saraogi predicted a clean sweep for the NDA in the state, while BJP MLA Vijay Khemka dismissed any uncertainties regarding their win. While the opposition maintains optimism, the election outcome promises to reveal the political landscape shift.

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections, covering 37 seats across multiple states, are currently underway. With polling active, counting for the remaining contested seats, including four from Bihar, is set to begin at 5 PM today, spotlighting a crucial test of political strength in Bihar and beyond.

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