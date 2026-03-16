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Ayyoub Bouaddi's Dilemma: France or Morocco?

Ayyoub Bouaddi, an 18-year-old midfield sensation from Lille, is deciding between playing for France or Morocco's national teams. Although he has already represented France's youth squads, Morocco is making compelling offers ahead of the World Cup. Bouaddi remains undecided as both nations intensify their recruitment efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lille | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:49 IST
Ayyoub Bouaddi's Dilemma: France or Morocco?
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  • France

Ayyoub Bouaddi, the highly-rated midfielder for Lille, finds himself at a crossroads as he decides whether to represent France or Morocco at the international level. The 18-year-old stands as a top talent in Europe, having played for France's youth teams but is now being heavily courted by Morocco before the upcoming World Cup.

Morocco, which reached the World Cup semifinals four years ago, has a trend of recruiting players with dual nationalities of Moroccan descent. National team officials, along with new coach Mohamed Ouahbi, are accelerating efforts to bring Bouaddi into their fold, pressing for his decision.

Bouaddi's rise to prominence has been swift. After joining Lille's academy in 2021, he quickly advanced to the senior team, making notable appearances in major leagues. Yet, the young star has remained non-committal, stating, "Let's see, I've not chosen yet," when questioned about his allegiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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