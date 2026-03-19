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From Bare Necessities to Global Recognition: The Inspiring Journey of Ravindra Metkar

Ravindra Manikrao Metkar, a farmer from Maharashtra, transformed his humble beginnings into a successful poultry empire. Invited to share his entrepreneurial insights at Oxford University, Metkar reflects on his journey from struggling to afford clothes to achieving a multimillion-rupee business. His story is one of resilience, innovation, and community support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:27 IST
From Bare Necessities to Global Recognition: The Inspiring Journey of Ravindra Metkar
farmer
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra farmer, Ravindra Manikrao Metkar, has turned his humble beginnings into a thriving poultry business, now boasting an annual turnover of ₹15 crore. His journey from financial struggle to success will soon be shared at the Global Research Conference at Oxford University.

Metkar's entrepreneurial venture began in 1984 with a mere ₹3,000 and 100 birds, expanding massively despite setbacks such as the bird flu epidemic. Overcoming these difficulties, Metkar revitalized his poultry farm to now house 180,000 birds across 50 acres, supported by his family and innovative farming techniques.

Beyond poultry farming, Metkar engages in the cultivation of various crops using organic methods. He now aims to support other farmers, sharing his success story at numerous international agricultural forums. His upcoming engagement at Oxford University marks a highlight in a remarkable journey characterized by perseverance and community service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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