Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Middle East Conflict and Energy Price Hikes

On Thursday, short-dated euro zone government bond yields experienced a significant surge, driven by traders anticipating further rate hikes from European central banks due to rising energy prices induced by the Iran-Israel conflict. Despite this, both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) opted to maintain their current borrowing costs.

Germany's two-year yield, which closely aligns with ECB rate expectations, jumped up to 18 basis points to reach 2.618%. The ECB held its rates at 2%, addressing near-term inflation pressures while remaining focused on medium-term impacts, which depend on the conflict's duration. Markets saw this move and the BoE's unanimous decision to hold rates as hawkish.

The UK's bond yields echoed this volatility, with the two-year bond yield spiking as much as 39 basis points in anticipation of future rate hikes. Economic strategist Michiel Tukker highlighted these shifts' broader implications across bond markets, as central banks strive to align their monetary policies amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)