Gujarat Accelerates Development: Porbandar Projects Worth Rs 413 Crore Unveiled

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took part virtually in a significant event as he inaugurated and laid the foundation for massive development projects amounting to Rs 413.81 crore in Porbandar. In a renewed focus on a prosperous Gujarat and India by 2047, the state government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, is aggressively pursuing various development goals.

The Chief Minister's announcements highlighted continued investments, with an e-foundation stone laying ceremony for 17 projects valued at approximately Rs 320.59 crore and the e-inauguration of 29 completed projects worth Rs 93.22 crore. These efforts underscore a commitment to enhanced urban infrastructure, with Porbandar now designated as a Municipal Corporation and receiving Rs 291 crore for modernization.

Moreover, the development agenda is not just limited to urban infrastructure but extends to eco-tourism with projects like 'Sarvodaya Van' and 'Mokar Sagar Wetland'. Further commitments include improved rural electricity infrastructure under the RDSS Yojana, costing Rs 20 crore, and new ITI buildings aimed at skill development. Highlighting cultural ties, the upcoming Madhavpur fair exemplifies the integration of Western and North-Eastern India in line with the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)