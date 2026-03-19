Gulf Turmoil: Global Allies Step Up Amid Energy Crisis Escalation

As tensions escalate in the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, European powers and Japan announced a commitment to stabilize energy markets. This response comes after Iranian missile strikes damaged Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, a crucial spot for global liquefied natural gas processing.

Significant damage from these attacks has caused countries to urgently address the potential impact on soaring energy prices as they aim to ensure safe passage through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Additionally, European powers are coordinating efforts to manage energy production and supply disruptions.

The unfolding geopolitical situation is further complicated by internal disparities among U.S. and Israeli objectives, with energy market volatility contributing to global economic uncertainty. International discussions continue as leaders seek effective strategies to mitigate the growing threats to global energy stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)