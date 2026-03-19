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Crisis in Qatar's LNG Export: Iranian Strikes Cause Global Ripple

Iranian attacks on Qatar's LNG infrastructure have crippled 17% of its export capacity, creating a $20 billion revenue loss and threatening European and Asian supply chains. Key facilities, including LNG trains and GTL facilities, face damages, exacerbating global energy uncertainties and sparking calls for protection of vital gas infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:44 IST
Crisis in Qatar's LNG Export: Iranian Strikes Cause Global Ripple
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The recent Iranian assaults on Qatar's LNG export facilities have led to a drastic reduction in Qatar's export capacity. This unforeseen attack has resulted in significant financial losses and has jeopardized gas supplies to both Europe and Asia.

Saad al-Kaabi, the CEO of QatarEnergy, has reported extensive damage, particularly to two LNG trains and a gas-to-liquids facility. Consequently, 12.8 million tons per year of LNG production will be sidelined for several years, affecting long-term contracts with multiple countries.

The aftermath of these attacks impacts multiple stakeholders, including U.S. giant ExxonMobil and various international supply chains. The delay in Qatar's North Field expansion project adds to the global energy sector's uncertainty as the country grapples with the broader fallout from these unprecedented strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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