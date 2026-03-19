Tragic Road Mishap Claims Life of Indian Worker in Oman

A Jharkhand native working in Oman has died in a tragic road accident, officials reported on Thursday. Pradeep Kumar, 24, was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road shortly after being discharged from the hospital. He was employed by a private company engaged in laying transmission lines.

After Kumar's sudden death, his family approached Hazaribag district administration for assistance in repatriating his body. Shikha Lakra, team leader of the state migrant control cell, confirmed that necessary arrangements are being made with the Indian Consulate in Oman and Kumar's employer.

Social worker Sikander Ali is also aiding the family's efforts. Kumar's father, Punas Mahato, has been coordinating with local authorities to expedite the process. The family resides in Jabar village under the Bishnugarh police station in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)