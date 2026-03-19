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The Gardener's Quest: A Long Wait for Basic Necessities

Arun Kumar, a gardener in Shahjahanpur, spent nine hours in line for an LPG cylinder for his ailing parents. Despite being the sole breadwinner, he walked 8 km from his village to secure the cylinder amidst rising prices and delivery delays. Officials intervened to assist him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:25 IST
The Gardener's Quest: A Long Wait for Basic Necessities
Arun Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming yet troubling illustration of the struggles faced by many in rural India, Arun Kumar, a gardener from Shahjahanpur, undertook a grueling task to provide for his family. Kumar, whose parents both suffer from serious health conditions, stood in line for nearly nine hours to secure an LPG cylinder.

The dedicated family man walked 8 km from Tindola Barethi village to a gas agency to get the much-needed cylinder for his parents. With no cooking gas at home, and while grappling with rising prices and supply delays, Kumar took leave from work and made the long trek at 3 am.

The local authorities investigated the delay and ensured that Kumar received his cylinder promptly, along with assurances of future home delivery. As Kumar juggles multiple responsibilities, his story underscores the challenges of accessing basic utilities amidst soaring prices in rural India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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