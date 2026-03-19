The Gardener's Quest: A Long Wait for Basic Necessities

In a heartwarming yet troubling illustration of the struggles faced by many in rural India, Arun Kumar, a gardener from Shahjahanpur, undertook a grueling task to provide for his family. Kumar, whose parents both suffer from serious health conditions, stood in line for nearly nine hours to secure an LPG cylinder.

The dedicated family man walked 8 km from Tindola Barethi village to a gas agency to get the much-needed cylinder for his parents. With no cooking gas at home, and while grappling with rising prices and supply delays, Kumar took leave from work and made the long trek at 3 am.

The local authorities investigated the delay and ensured that Kumar received his cylinder promptly, along with assurances of future home delivery. As Kumar juggles multiple responsibilities, his story underscores the challenges of accessing basic utilities amidst soaring prices in rural India.

(With inputs from agencies.)