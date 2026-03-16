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JNU Faces Gas Shortage Crisis: Roti Off the Menu

Jawaharlal Nehru University is experiencing a gas supply cut of 20%, affecting its mess and canteen services. Rotis and pooris have been removed from menus on certain days, prompting student unions to seek intervention for uninterrupted operations and stable food prices. The shortage impacts various campus facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:13 IST
JNU Faces Gas Shortage Crisis: Roti Off the Menu
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru University is grappling with a significant cut in gas supplies, forcing the administration to adjust mess menus. Effective March 11, 2026, gas supplies have been reduced by 20%, leading to the removal of rotis and pooris from the menu on specific days, to be replaced with rice or khichdi.

The shortage has reverberated through the university's dining services, with several canteens also affected. Items like samosas and tea have been discontinued in certain locations, worsening concerns among students and prompting a call to action from student unions like the Disha Students' Organisation and JNU Students' Union.

These organizations demand immediate measures to stabilize services and prevent fee hikes, as rising food costs would disproportionately affect students already struggling with affordability. The unions plan to march to the dean's office, seeking solutions to ensure continuous service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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