South Africa Assures Stable Fuel Supply Despite Global Oil Price Surge

South Africa’s fuel supply remains stable in the immediate term, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) has assured, even as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East push global oil prices past the $100 per barrel mark.

The government said it has already secured key fuel consignments and is actively coordinating with industry stakeholders to mitigate risks arising from global supply disruptions.

Immediate Supply Secured Amid Global Volatility

According to the DMPR, fuel shipments for March and April were procured before the recent escalation in tensions, and deliveries are already underway.

“These consignments are expected to adequately sustain national supply over the coming weeks,” the department said, emphasising that short-term availability is not under threat.

Global Tensions Drive Price Pressures

However, while supply remains stable, the department acknowledged that fuel prices are likely to rise, driven by:

Crude oil prices crossing $100 per barrel

Disruptions in global shipping routes

Increased geopolitical uncertainty

Exchange rate fluctuations

As a net importer of petroleum products, South Africa remains highly exposed to global market dynamics.

“Sustained increases in international oil prices are expected to translate into higher domestic fuel prices in the months ahead,” the statement noted.

Government-Industry Coordination Intensifies

The government is working closely with industry players to:

Diversify sources of crude oil and refined fuels

Monitor supply chains and emerging risks

Coordinate timely interventions where necessary

A comprehensive contingency plan is in place to manage potential disruptions and ensure continuity.

Focus on Transparency and Fair Pricing

The DMPR also issued a strong message on pricing transparency, particularly for unregulated products like jet fuel.

Industry stakeholders have been urged to:

Maintain fair and justifiable pricing

Comply with competition and consumer protection laws

Avoid opportunistic pricing amid global volatility

Long-Term Energy Security Measures Underway

Beyond immediate stability, the government is advancing a broader strategy to strengthen long-term energy security, including:

Diversification of fuel import sources

Expansion of strategic fuel storage capacity

Acceleration of energy infrastructure investments

South Africa will also continue to meet its regional fuel supply commitments, while prioritising domestic needs.

Balancing Stability with Uncertainty

While the short-term outlook remains secure, officials acknowledged that global uncertainties could continue to impact prices and supply chains.

The department reiterated its commitment to keeping the public informed and ensuring that energy security and economic stability remain safeguarded.