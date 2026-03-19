Left Menu

Energy Shock: Iran's Strike on Qatar's LNG Complex Causes Major Market Disruption

Energy prices have surged following Iran's attack on Qatar's LNG complex. This escalation in conflict, involving the U.S. and Israel, could lead to prolonged global energy disruptions. Markets are reacting with a surge in gas prices and concerns over inflation, as calls for a halt to hostilities grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:19 IST
Energy Shock: Iran's Strike on Qatar's LNG Complex Causes Major Market Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, energy prices experienced a significant surge as Iran targeted and damaged Qatar's LNG complex, one of the largest in the world. The attack, a retaliation against U.S. and Israeli actions, is expected to take five years for repairs, according to QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi.

As a result of the attack, the destruction of two LNG trains could see a reduction of 17% in Qatar's liquefied natural gas exports for up to five years. This led to a spike in gas prices in Europe by 35% and oil prices by 10% on Thursday.

This escalation in the conflict, involving attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East, highlights fears of prolonged damage and supply disruptions in the global energy market, affecting inflation and financial markets globally.

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026