Energy Shock: Iran's Strike on Qatar's LNG Complex Causes Major Market Disruption

On Thursday, energy prices experienced a significant surge as Iran targeted and damaged Qatar's LNG complex, one of the largest in the world. The attack, a retaliation against U.S. and Israeli actions, is expected to take five years for repairs, according to QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi.

As a result of the attack, the destruction of two LNG trains could see a reduction of 17% in Qatar's liquefied natural gas exports for up to five years. This led to a spike in gas prices in Europe by 35% and oil prices by 10% on Thursday.

This escalation in the conflict, involving attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East, highlights fears of prolonged damage and supply disruptions in the global energy market, affecting inflation and financial markets globally.