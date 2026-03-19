Global Tensions Rise: West Asia Conflict Alert
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar briefed India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the West Asia conflict, emphasizing strategic partnerships and the global implications of Iranian aggression. The conflict began with U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, leading to heightened regional tensions.
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Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has updated India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the escalating conflict in West Asia, underlining the critical strategic partnership between Israel and the world's largest democracy, India. This development was shared in a post by Sa'ar on X.
Sa'ar highlighted to the Indian minister the scope of Israeli operations against Iran, citing naval terrorism by the Iranian regime in the Strait of Hormuz as a global issue needing urgent attention. Sa'ar stressed that this was not only a bilateral matter of concern but one that threatens world order and the global economy.
The West Asia conflict reportedly commenced on February 28, with coordinated military actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, targeting high-ranking officials including Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, precipitating retaliatory attacks on U.S. and Israeli bases across the Gulf.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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