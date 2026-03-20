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Punjab Embraces AI to Revolutionize Farming and Boost Incomes

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann emphasized the necessity of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture. Speaking at Punjab Agricultural University, he cited AI's potential to boost farm productivity and incomes. Mann highlighted government initiatives and criticized opposition parties, urging public vigilance against crime and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:09 IST
Punjab Embraces AI to Revolutionize Farming and Boost Incomes
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann urged farmers to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) to rejuvenate agriculture and enhance their livelihoods. During a Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University, Mann articulated that traditional farming methods are no longer viable, pushing for AI integration to bolster productivity.

Mann underscored the state's significant contribution during the Green Revolution, which has now resulted in depleted soil and water resources. He stressed that AI would aid in selecting optimal crops and timing, thereby maximizing yield and profits. The government is extending uninterrupted power supply and timely payments to ensure farmers' sustainable income.

Highlighting key initiatives, Mann detailed the expansion of canal irrigation and raised payments for sugarcane farmers. Additionally, Mann announced a Rs 1,300-crore JICA-supported horticulture project while pledging a monthly allowance for women. He criticized political rivals, urging vigilance against crime proliferation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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