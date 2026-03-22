Controversy Clouds ICC: Prosecutor Faces Misconduct Allegations Amid Sanctions

The International Criminal Court (ICC) finds itself in a challenging situation as its Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, steps aside due to ongoing allegations of sexual misconduct. The court's executive branch is reviewing the case despite recent media reports suggesting Khan's exoneration.

After a thorough year-long investigation, the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services submitted a confidential report in December. However, ICC officials stated that the internal disciplinary process is still active, and no official verdict has been reached.

Khan's investigation coincides with U.S. sanctions against him, complicating matters further as the ICC faces global scrutiny, especially over cases involving figures such as Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Putin. The court remains a significant arena for international justice, grappling with both its internal struggles and external diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)