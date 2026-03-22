Left Menu

Controversy Clouds ICC: Prosecutor Faces Misconduct Allegations Amid Sanctions

The International Criminal Court's Prosecutor, Karim Khan, is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct while facing U.S. sanctions. Although media reports claim his exoneration, the ICC's disciplinary process remains in progress. The situation intensifies the court's ongoing challenges, especially its strained relations with major powers like the U.S., Russia, and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:12 IST
Controversy Clouds ICC: Prosecutor Faces Misconduct Allegations Amid Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) finds itself in a challenging situation as its Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, steps aside due to ongoing allegations of sexual misconduct. The court's executive branch is reviewing the case despite recent media reports suggesting Khan's exoneration.

After a thorough year-long investigation, the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services submitted a confidential report in December. However, ICC officials stated that the internal disciplinary process is still active, and no official verdict has been reached.

Khan's investigation coincides with U.S. sanctions against him, complicating matters further as the ICC faces global scrutiny, especially over cases involving figures such as Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Putin. The court remains a significant arena for international justice, grappling with both its internal struggles and external diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026